Highly transmissible Covid variant ‘poised to take hold’ in Europe

Highly transmissible Covid variant ‘poised to take hold’ in Europe
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Arnulfo Franco/AP)
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 12:07
Associated Press Reporter

The World Health Organisation’s Europe director has warned the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant first identified in India is “poised to take hold in the region” as many countries prepare to ease restrictions and allow more social gatherings and travel across borders.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the WHO’s Dr Hans Kluge said the Delta variant has shown signs of being able to evade some vaccines and warned that some people in vulnerable groups remain unprotected.

“We have been here before,” warned Dr Kluge. “Over the course of last summer, cases gradually rose in younger age groups and then moved into older age groups, contributing to a devastating resurgence.”

Dr Kluge said that the spike in Covid-19 cases ultimately led to more lockdowns and deaths in the autumn and winter of 2020. “Let’s not make that mistake again,” he said.

He did not say people should not travel, but urged any travellers to do so wisely.

He also called for vaccination and other public health measures to be stepped up across the continent, saying even immunisation coverage “is far from sufficient to protect the region”.

More in this section

Maya Forstater employment appeal tribunal Maya Forstater wins appeal against employment tribunal over transgender tweet
Belgium EU G7 EU vows to use all available tools to ensure UK honours Brexit agreement
Virus Outbreak Hungary Orchestra Budapest orchestra performs live concert from moving lorry
coronaviruseuropeplace: international
Germany Church Abuse

Pope refuses to accept resignation of cardinal over sex abuse scandal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 35
  • 40
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices