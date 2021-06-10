11 dead as three-storey building collapses in India amid heavy rain

Rescuers clear debris after a building collapsed in Mumbai (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 07:38
Associated Press Reporter

A three-storey dilapidated building has collapsed following heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, killing at least 11 people and injuring seven others, police said.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped, a police spokesman said.

Heavy monsoon rains during the day had flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital.

The New Delhi Television channel said the building collapsed onto another structure in a slum in the Malad West area of Mumbai.

Residents joined fire and police officers in rescuing people and they took the seven injured to hospital.

Mumbai recorded eight inches of rain in 12 hours. Tidal waves that reached up to 13 feet prevented the rainfall from being drained, and roads, rail tracks and neighbourhoods were left waterlogged.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rain weakens the foundations of structures that are poorly built.

In 2019, a three-storey building collapsed in a hilly area in the northern Indian town of Solan following heavy rain, killing 14 people. A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai the same year and killed 10 people.

