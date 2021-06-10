Meat company JBS confirms it paid multi-million dollar ransom in cyberattack

Meat company JBS confirms it paid multi-million dollar ransom in cyberattack
A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado. The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of 11 million dollars to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month (David Zalubowski/AP)
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 02:13
Dee-Ann Durbin, Associated Press

The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of 11 million dollars (£7.8 million) to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month.

Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s US division confirmed it had paid the ransom.

“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated.

The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months. The FBI said it will work to bring the group to justice and it urged anyone who is the victim of a cyberattack to contact the bureau immediately.

The attack targeted servers supporting JBS’s operations in North America and Australia. Production was disrupted for several days.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced it had recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.

Colonial paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin – then valued at $4.4 million dollars (£3.12 million) – in early May to a Russia-based hacker group. The operation to seize cryptocurrency reflected a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as US officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.

