Harry and Meghan deny reports they chose daughter's name without consulting the queen

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have clashed with the BBC over the version of events that led to the naming of their daughter.

The couple’s lawyers have written to the corporation after a BBC story claimed the Queen had not been asked about naming their baby Lilibet, which was the monarch’s childhood family nickname.

It has been widely reported that Harry and Meghan did consult with the Queen before the name of their baby, who was born in California on Friday, was announced.

Harry and Meghan have named their daughter Lilibet (Victoria Jones/PA)

But an article on the BBC’s website claimed palace sources had said the Queen was not asked about the couple naming their daughter Lilibet.

A spokeswoman for the couple said their daughter’s name was mentioned in a conversation with the Queen.

She said: “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

The Times newspaper reported the couple’s lawyers Schillings have sent a letter to the BBC warning the story is “false and defamatory”.

The story by one of the BBC’s royal correspondents remains on the corporation’s website.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a younger sister for the couple’s two-year-old son Archie, was born at 11.40am on Friday June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California weighing 7lb 11oz.

Prince Harry and Meghan have faced heartbreak and division after they quit as senior working royals last year and plunged the monarchy into crisis with their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March.

Harry made further controversial comments about his family in the following weeks, and has also experienced a long-running rift with his brother William.

But he has always spoken warmly about his grandmother and late grandfather, and the Queen has referred to her grandson and his family in sympathetic terms.

Lilibet is the Queen’s family nickname and the choice pays tribute to the monarch at a challenging time for the Windsors, who are mourning the loss of Prince Philip.

The new baby is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild, and the first to be born since Philip’s death.