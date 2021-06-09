France further relaxes restrictions as Covid threat recedes

Visitors gather during a presentation visit of the Grand Palais Ephemere, with the Eiffel Tower seen outside (Francois Mori/AP)
Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 16:18
Associated Press Reporter

France’s government spokesman said the coronavirus situation has “clearly improved” as the country reopened indoor spaces in restaurants and cafes as well as gyms and swimming pools.

Gabriel Attal said: “That is not only a foretaste, but the taste of the life we once had that we are getting back.”

The nighttime curfew is pushed back from 9pm to 11pm.

Major sport and cultural events are allowed with a maximum number of 5,000 people.

People enjoy a meal in a restaurant in Lille (Michelle Spingler/AP)

They will need to show a vaccination certificate or a negative test within the last 48 hours.

Terraces of restaurants and cafes, theatres, cinemas and museums reopened on May 19 after a six-month coronavirus shutdown.

About 54% of France’s adult population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

France is registering 6,500 daily virus cases on average, down from 35,000 in the March-April peak.

The nation has reported 110,000 confirmed deaths, among the highest tolls in Europe.

