South African woman gives birth to 10 babies

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to the decuplets by C-Section on Monday.
Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, welcomed seven boys and three girls on Monday.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 14:42
Michelle McGlynn

A woman in South Africa has reportedly given birth to 10 babies - seven boys and three girls.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to the decuplets by C-Section on Monday.

It comes after a 25-year-old Malian woman had nine babies last month.

Doctors had initially told Ms Sithole that she was expecting six children but later revised this up to eight before she gave birth to an astounding 10 children.

Ms Sithole and her husband, Tebogo Tsotetsi, are already parents to six-year-old twins.

Her husband said he was happy and emotional after the delivery on Monday.

"She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can't talk much," said Mr Tsotetsi.

Speaking to Pretoria News, Ms Sithole appealed for help managing the care and financial toll the unprecedented number of children will have on her family.

She has said she will not be able to return to work as her salary would not cover the costs of the childcare required to look after the kids.

Having had to take unpaid leave two months into her pregnancy, Ms Sithole said her savings have been exhausted.

She was forced to leave her job as she was sick and could not cope saying that her body could not take it anymore.

As well as accommodation for the rapidly growing family, Ms Sithole has appealed for donations of clothes, baby formula and diapers.

"I appeal to the public to help me in whatever way they can. Anybody who has anything I would appreciate it," she said.

"I am relying on my mother-in-law now. She is old, lives on her old age pension and has grandchildren. I will also need people who can volunteer to help me raise the children – helpers."

Guinness World Records is looking into Ms Sithole's case.

