White House reporters’ plane to UK delayed after it is overrun by insects
Journalists raise their hands to ask a question in the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)
Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 13:43
Associated Press Reporter

Reporters travelling to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.

The Washington, DC, area is among the many parts of the country suffering under the swarm of Brood X, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passers-by.

A supermoon gives backdrop to a Brood X cicada (Julio Cortez/AP)

It was not clear how cicadas disrupted the plane mechanics.

Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late on Tuesday.

Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries press at their expense.

There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Mr Biden’s visit.

