UK police officer accepts responsibility for killing Sarah Everard

The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms Everard but was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.
Sarah Everard, 33, who disappeared on March 3 while walking home in Clapham, south London. Picture: Family handout/PA

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 10:28
Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing Sarah Everard, a court heard.

Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.

Marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 4 and her body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on March 10.

Police constable Wayne Couzens at a previous appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The Metropolitan Police officer was wearing khaki trousers and a grey sweatshirt as he appeared by video link from Belmarsh jail.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping Ms Everard “unlawfully and by force or fraud” on March 3.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of rape between March 2 and 10.

Couzens was not asked to enter a plea to her murder between March 2 and 10.

The defendant said: “Guilty, sir” when asked for his plea to the first two charges.

The court heard that responsibility for the killing was admitted but medical reports were awaited.

Members of Ms Everard’s family sat in court to witness the defendant enter his pleas.

A further hearing before Lord Justice Fulford is due to take place on July 9.

