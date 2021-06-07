Vladimir Putin confirms Russia’s exit from surveillance flight pact

Vladimir Putin confirms Russia’s exit from surveillance flight pact
Two Russian Blackjack Tupolev Tu-160 long-range bombers (RAF Lossiemouth/PA)
Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 11:44
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, following the US exit from the pact.

The bill was endorsed by Russian politicians after US officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden’s administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty that the US left under President Donald Trump.

As a presidential candidate, Mr Biden had criticised Mr Trump’s withdrawal as “short-sighted”.

Moscow had signalled its readiness to reverse the withdrawal procedure and stay in the 1992 treaty if the United States returned to the agreement, but now Mr Putin’s signature seals the Russian withdrawal that would take effect in six months.

Mr Putin and Mr Biden are to have a summit in Geneva on June 16, a meeting that comes amid soaring tensions in Russia-US ties that have hit post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, accusations of Moscow’s interference in US elections, hacking attacks and other issues.

A USAF B52 bomber at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Open Skies Treaty was intended to build trust between Russia and the West by allowing the accord’s more than three dozen signatories to carry out surveillance flights over each other’s territories to oversee troop deployments and other military activities.

More than 1,500 flights have been conducted under the treaty since it took effect in 2002, helping foster transparency and monitor arms control agreements.

Mr Trump pulled out of the pact last year, arguing that Russian violations made it untenable for Washington to remain a party, and the United States completed its withdrawal in November.

Russia has rejected any violations, arguing that a few restrictions on observation flights it imposed in the past were permissible under the treaty and noted that the US imposed more sweeping restrictions on observation flights over Alaska.

As a condition for staying in the pact after the US pullout, Moscow has unsuccessfully pushed for guarantees from Nato allies that they will not hand over the data collected during their observation flights over Russia to the US.

More in this section

Dementia study US approves much-debated drug which could treat Alzheimer's disease
Austria Iran Nuclear Watchdog says Iran has failed to explain discovery of uranium particles
Spain Daily Life Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists after easing of restrictions
overflightplace: international
Supreme Court

Unanimous US Supreme Court dashes residency hopes of ‘temporary protected’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices