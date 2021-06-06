Harry and Meghan ask people to support women’s groups rather than send gifts

Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting a girl in March during their interview with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked well-wishers to support organisations helping women rather than send them gifts following the birth of their daughter.

Meghan gave birth to her second child – Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – on Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

A post on the couple’s Archewell Foundation website said: “For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc, Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

“While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!”

Girls Inc, a US-based non-profit organisation, aims to “inspire and empower” girls aged five to 18 through various programmes, while Harvest Home supports homeless pregnant women and their babies.

CAMFED (Campaign for Female Education) aims to improve girls’ education in Africa, while the Myna Mahila Foundation provides jobs for women in India.

Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting a girl in March during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The new baby is Queen Elizabeth II’s 11th great-grandchild, and the first to be born since the death of the Prince Philip in April.

