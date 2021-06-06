Death toll rises from floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka

Death toll rises from floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankans wade through an inundated street following heavy rainfall (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 09:01
Associated Press Reporter

The death toll from floods and mudslides following heavy rain in Sri Lanka has risen to 14 with another two people missing, officials said.

Ten districts on the island have seen heavy rainfall since last Thursday, including the capital Colombo and suburbs where many houses, fields and roads have been inundated.

Ten people have died in floods while another four lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government’s Disaster Management Centre.

People use a raft to navigate a flooded street following heavy rain in Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Among them was a family of four who died when a mound of earth crashed onto their house in the district of Kegalle, about 53 miles east of Colombo.

Two others remain missing.

The centre said the extreme weather has affected some 245,000 people, and more than 4,300 remain displaced in emergency shelters.

More than 800 houses have been damaged.

More in this section

International Holocaust Memorial Day Last surviving soldier involved in liberation of Auschwitz dies aged 98
Germany Election Merkel allies fend off far-right in Germany’s last test before national election
Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House Harry and Meghan ask people to support women’s groups rather than send gifts
floodsplace: international
US Harris

Plane carrying Kamala Harris lands safely after ‘technical issue’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices