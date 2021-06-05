Turkish president vows to save sea from ‘sea snot’ outbreak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said untreated waste dumped into the Marmara Sea and climate change had caused the sea snot bloom
Turkish president vows to save sea from ‘sea snot’ outbreak
An aerial photo of Pendik port in Istanbul, Turkey (AP)
Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 18:52
Associated Press Reporter

Turkey’s president has promised to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of “sea snot” that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists.

A huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, has bloomed in Turkey’s Marmara, as well as in the adjoining Black and Aegean Seas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said untreated waste dumped into the Marmara Sea and climate change had caused the sea snot bloom.

An aerial photo of Pendik port in Istanbul, Turkey (AP)

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city with some 16 million residents, factories and industrial hubs, borders the sea.

Marine mucilage has reached unprecedented levels this year in Turkey.

It is visible above the water as a slimy grey sheet along the shores of Istanbul and neighbouring provinces. Underwater videos showed suffocated coral covered with sea snot.

Mr Erdogan said he instructed the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation to coordinate with relevant institutions, municipalities and universities.

Pendik port in Istanbul (AP)

Teams are inspecting waste water and solid waste facilities, along with other potential sources of pollution, he said.

“We will save our seas from this mucilage calamity, leading with the Marmara Sea,” Mr Erdogan said. “We must take this step without delay.”

Marine experts say that human waste and industrial pollution is choking Turkey’s seas. They say the rise in water temperatures from climate change is contributing to the problem.

More in this section

Sri Lanka Bad Weather Deadly flash floods and mudslides leave thousands displaced in Sri Lanka
Virus Outbreak Afghanistan Afghanistan hit by vaccine delay amid deadly virus surge
Coronavirus - Sat Apr 24, 2021 Foolish for England to go ahead with full relaxation on June 21, behaviour expert warns
environmentplace: international
Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler seperation

Boris Johnson’s ex-wife says their marriage had become ‘impossible’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices