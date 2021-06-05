Deadly flash floods and mudslides leave thousands displaced in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans wade through an inundated street (AP)
Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 11:39
Associated Press Reporter

At least four people have died and seven others are missing after flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka.

More than 5,000 other people have been displaced by the conditions, officials said.

Rains have been pounding six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night, and many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

Two people died in floods while another two lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government’s Disaster Management Centre. Another seven people are missing.

Sri Lankans stranded due to floods travel in a boat in an inundated street following heavy rainfall at Malwana, on the outskirts of Colombo (AP)

A mound of earth crashed onto a house and buried four members of the same family – the parents and two children – in Kegalle district, about 53 miles east of the capital Colombo on Saturday, officials and local media said.

A local television channel, Hiru, showed soldiers and villagers removing mud and debris to recover the victims. Later, the body of the daughter was uncovered.

Figures released by the government showed that more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.

