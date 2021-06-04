Police release images of Hyde Park disorder after reports of males with machetes

Police release images of Hyde Park disorder after reports of males with machetes

Disorder in Hyde Park (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 12:24
Áine Fox, PA

Police in England have condemned the “brazen violence” that took place in one of London’s most famous parks after officers were called to reports of a number of people brandishing machetes.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to Hyde Park on Tuesday at around 9pm, where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed.

He remains in a stable, non-life-threatening condition in hospital, the force said.

Police appealed for witnesses (Metropolitan Police/PA)

One boy, also aged 17, has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

Police have released a number of images of people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley said: “We urge anyone who knows or can identify the men in these pictures to come forward.

“No piece of information is too small.

“The brazen violence that was witnessed by many people enjoying the sun in Hyde Park was both shocking and unacceptable.

Disorder in Hyde Park (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We appreciate the images and videos that were widely shared following the incident will have caused concern to people in the area and to those who visit the park regularly.

“I want to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring our parks remain a safe space for everyone to enjoy.

“We are doing all we can to track down the individuals involved and bring them to justice.

“Visitors to the park will see an increased police presence and, if they have concerns, I would encourage them to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information can call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and with the reference CAD7861/01JUN.

