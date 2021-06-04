Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil arrested, Hong Kong media say

Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil arrested, Hong Kong media say
Chow Hang Tung was reportedly arrested on Friday (Rafael Wober/AP/PA)
Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 06:51
Zen Soo, Associated Press

One of the organisers of an annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre has been arrested, media in Hong Kong said.

Public broadcaster RTHK and others reported Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early on Friday.

It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.

The committee organises the vigil and ran a museum dedicated to the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The vigil, in the Chinese territory, has been cancelled by city authorities for a second year, and the museum was closed this week.

More in this section

Pence Mike Pence: Likely I will never see eye to eye with Donald Trump on Capitol riot
Belarus Flight Diverted Detained dissident journalist weeps on Belarusian state television
Breast cancer warning Scientists hail breakthrough in breast cancer treatment
tiananmenplace: international
Police-Shooting-Minneapolis

Man killed in Minneapolis as task force officers try to make arrest

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices