Child dies as four-storey building collapses in Rio

Child dies as four-storey building collapses in Rio
Firefighters use a sniffer dog to search for possible survivors after a building collapsed in Rio (Bruna Prado/AP)
Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 16:05
Associated Press Reporter

A four-storey building has collapsed in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, killing at least one infant, the city’s fire department said.

Four people were rescued and firefighters were searching for at least one more.

The construction in Rio das Pedras, a working-class neighbourhood, collapsed at around 3.20am and also damaged nearby residences.

Firefighters search for survivors after a building collapsed in Rio (Bruna Prado/AP)

The building consisted of four small homes built on top of one another, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

In 2019, two condemned buildings that had been built without permits in an area run by illegal militia groups collapsed in Rio, killing two dozen people.

Militias, which are made up of former firefighters, police and soldiers, often take control of public land and build illegal housing to rent informally. Many people choose to live in such residences because they are cheaper.

More in this section

Belgium EU Digital ID EU plans digital ID wallet for bloc’s post-pandemic life
Virus Outbreak China China now vaccinating at staggering pace after slow start
Iran Fire Huge oil refinery fire near Iranian capital extinguished
buildingplace: international
Italy Venice Cruise Ships

First cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices