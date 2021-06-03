Ship sends massive crane crashing down after collision at Taiwanese port

Ship sends massive crane crashing down after collision at Taiwanese port
A massive crane toppled over at a port in Taiwan (Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd/ via AP)
Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 13:02
Associated Press Reporter

A large cargo ship has hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers.

One worker at the port was sent to hospital for a cut on his arm.

The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to Orient Overseas (International), a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane, the port management company said.

Port workers view the scene after the crane toppled over (Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd/ via AP)

The site of the accident has been sealed off, the state-run Taiwan International Ports Corp said in a statement.

The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighbouring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground.

Workers ran quickly from the area in videos widely circulated on social media.

More in this section

Technology Stock - Social Media Rabbit holes of information on social media ‘make users less willing to get jab’
Iran Fire Oil refinery fire near Iranian capital burns into second day
Germany Belarus Detained Belarusian dissident says he was set up by an associate
craneplace: international
Joe Biden

Joe Biden to meet the Queen during UK G7 summit

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices