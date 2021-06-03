Joe Biden to meet the Queen during UK G7 summit

Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, which will be held in Carbis Bay between June 11-13.

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 12:26
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

US President Joe Biden will meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth when he visits the UK for the G7 summit later this month, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen will welcome the American leader and First Lady Jill Biden to Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13.

Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, which will be held in Carbis Bay between June 11-13.

The Queen met Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the last days of Theresa May’s premiership.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

Mr Biden and his wife said they were keeping the royal family “in our hearts during this time”.

The Queen will welcome the American leader and First Lady Jill Biden to Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13.
The Queen will welcome the American leader and First Lady Jill Biden to Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13.

Having taken up his post in the Oval Office, the coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for Mr Biden to travel outside of the US, meaning the G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: “The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021.”

