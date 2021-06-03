Oil refinery fire near Iranian capital burns into second day

Oil refinery fire near Iranian capital burns into second day
A dark plume of smoke rises up from a main oil refinery south of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, June 3, 2021. A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran’s capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 10:33
Associated Press reporters

A massive fire at an oil refinery near Iran’s capital has burned into a second day as firefighters struggle to extinguish the flames.

The fire began at state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co south of Tehran on Wednesday night, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky over the capital.

The Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency said the fire broke out after a leak in two waste tanks at the facility. Authorities initially suggested the flames affected a liquified petroleum gas pipeline at the refinery.

(Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Oil minister Bijan Zanganeh visited the scene overnight. While seeking to assure the public the fire would not affect production, Iranians queued up for petrol on Thursday morning, the start of the weekend in the Islamic Republic.

SHANA also quoted refinery spokesman Shaker Khafaei as saying authorities hoped the fire would extinguish itself after running out of fuel in the coming hours.

It was not immediately clear what started the blaze. Temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 40C on Wednesday, and hot weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.

The blaze came the same day a fire struck the largest warship in the Iranian navy, which later sank in the Gulf of Oman.

More in this section

Germany Belarus Detained Belarusian dissident says he was set up by an associate
Abortion Rights Valedictorian High school student replaces graduation speech with abortion rights call
Greece Ferry Strike Strike disrupts Greek ferry services
fireplace: international
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021

Rabbit holes of information on social media ‘make users less willing to get jab’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices