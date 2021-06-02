Lockdown extended as Australian city tackles coronavirus cluster

Mr Merlino said that “if we let this thing run its course, it will explode”
Lockdown extended as Australian city tackles coronavirus cluster
An empty Swanston Street in Melbourne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 09:03
Associated Press Reporter

A pandemic lockdown in Australia’s second largest city will be extended for a second week due to concerns over a growing cluster of coronavirus infections.

Victoria state acting premier James Merlino confirmed that Melbourne will remain in lockdown for seven more days from Friday, but pandemic restrictions will be eased elsewhere in the state.

Mr Merlino said that “if we let this thing run its course, it will explode”.

Victoria officials said that the state recorded six new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the latest outbreak to 60 active infections.

The lockdown is the fourth for Melbourne, which has five million residents.

More in this section

Iran Navy Fire Iranian navy’s largest warship sinks in Gulf of Oman
Malaysia China SouthChinaSea Malaysia protests over Chinese military ‘intrusion’ in airspace
Sri Lanka Ship Fire Sticken container ship towed away from Sri Lanka’s shore as it starts to sink
coronavirusaustralia#covid-19place: international
Romania Children Eye Tests

Children in remote Romanian region get eye tests for the first time

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 28
  • 34
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices