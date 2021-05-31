Exempt people vaccinated against Covid from testing and quarantine, EU recommends

New European Commission recommendations in a bid to boost travel within the European Union (EU) this summer have proposed an exemption for quarantine and testing for people recently recovered from or fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The European Commission has also suggested EU member states exempt travellers with a negative Covid-19 test from quarantine requirements.

The guidelines follow a continous fall in Covid-19 infections across the EU and are an attempt to simplify the web of rules across a bloc famed for its freedom of movement provisions for European citizens.

EU officials have stressed that member states could go further than their recommendations and reduce their travel restrictions further. This is expected in member states more dependent on tourism for their economy.

Digital Cert

In a confident statement of the bloc's vaccine rollout, the EU's recommendations come ahead of the launch of the Digital EU Covid Certificate.

The enforceable EU legislation is expected to be passed by member states in the coming weeks before coming into effect on July 1.

The EU is encouraging member states to have the necessary provisions in place in June ahead of the peak summer tourism period.

One of these includes a provision to swiftly restrict international travel from a region with a Covid variant of concern.

Significant easing

In the most significant easing of restrictions announced by the government last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed Ireland has adopted the Certificate which will allow the return of international travel from July 19.

Valid in all EU states, and available in paper or digital formats, the cert is free of charge and valid for all vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

At present, this includes the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceutica NV) jabs.

It does not apply to non-EU countries like the US or the UK but Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said a similar approach will be taken.