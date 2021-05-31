Exempt people vaccinated against Covid from testing and quarantine, EU recommends

In a confident statement of the bloc's vaccine rollout, the EU's recommendations come ahead of the launch of the Digital EU Covid Certificate. 
Exempt people vaccinated against Covid from testing and quarantine, EU recommends

International travel has been severely restricted across the European Union as members attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19. File picture. 

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 20:09
Ciarán Sunderland

New European Commission recommendations in a bid to boost travel within the European Union (EU) this summer have proposed an exemption for quarantine and testing for people recently recovered from or fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The European Commission has also suggested EU member states exempt travellers with a negative Covid-19 test from quarantine requirements. 

The guidelines follow a continous fall in Covid-19 infections across the EU and are an attempt to simplify the web of rules across a bloc famed for its freedom of movement provisions for European citizens. 

EU officials have stressed that member states could go further than their recommendations and reduce their travel restrictions further. This is expected in member states more dependent on tourism for their economy. 

Digital Cert

In a confident statement of the bloc's vaccine rollout, the EU's recommendations come ahead of the launch of the Digital EU Covid Certificate. 

The enforceable EU legislation is expected to be passed by member states in the coming weeks before coming into effect on July 1. 

The EU is encouraging member states to have the necessary provisions in place in June ahead of the peak summer tourism period. 

One of these includes a provision to swiftly restrict international travel from a region with a Covid variant of concern. 

Significant easing

In the most significant easing of restrictions announced by the government last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed Ireland has adopted the Certificate which will allow the return of international travel from July 19.

Valid in all EU states, and available in paper or digital formats, the cert is free of charge and valid for all vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). 

At present, this includes the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceutica NV) jabs.

It does not apply to non-EU countries like the US or the UK but Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said a similar approach will be taken. 

Read More

Explainer: How will the EU’s Covid-19 digital green certificate work?

More in this section

Russia Navalny Alexei Navalny asks Russian court to end prison security checks
Biden Memorial Day Biden commemorates sacrifices of US war dead to mark Memorial Day
Summer Weather - Heatwave - London Global warming responsible for one in three heat-related deaths, says study
#covid-19
2018 Commonwealth Games - Day Seven

Chaos erupts in African parliament after ‘I’ll kill you’ threat

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 28
  • 34
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices