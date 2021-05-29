Watch: Hundreds join anti-vaccination protest in London

Hundreds of people have gathered in central London to protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Many of the crowd in Parliament Square on Saturday had travelled from outside the capital and were not wearing masks.

Some claimed the pandemic is a hoax while others carried placards reading “My body, my choice," "Our children are not yours to experiment on" and "reclaim your freedom."

Several people set off smoke bombs, while one launched a firework.

One man, who did not give his name, told the PA news agency he had come “because I want to be free and I want you to be free and the Government are lying to us”.

Another said she had attended because the press “are lying to us”.

Televison present Gillian McKeith joined the protest stating "Lockdowns don't work."

WE THE PEOPLE demand our freedoms now. #londonprotest We cannot have a 2 tier society with medical apartheid . Lockdowns don’t work. THOUSANDS take to the streets of London to be heard. #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/lyFinZ2kX2 — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) May 29, 2021

By around 1.20pm, the crowd had started to disperse and head up Whitehall.

After the crowd dispersed from Parliament Square, it headed up Whitehall past Leicester Square and towards Hyde Park.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account posted at around 4.30pm that certain roads around Shepherds Bush had been closed due to the ongoing demonstrations.

In the early evening, a group staged a demonstration in the Shepherds Bush site of the Westfield shopping centre.

The 3rd demo is now at Westfield and is causing significant disruption to the local community and businesses, Police are at the location. The MPS strongly urge those who are taking part in this demo to go home. Failure to do so may result in enforcement action being taken. (2/2) — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) May 29, 2021

At around 6.30pm, the Met said: “The 3rd demo is now at Westfield and is causing significant disruption to the local community and businesses, police are at the location.

“The MPS strongly urge those who are taking part in this demo to go home. Failure to do so may result in enforcement action being taken.”