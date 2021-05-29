All 195 on board safe after Indonesian ferry catches fire

All 195 people on board a large ferry have been rescued after it caught fire while travelling to a remote island in north-eastern Indonesia, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea.

The KM Karya Indah was in the Molucca Sea heading for Sanana, a port on the island of Limafatola, when the fire broke out at around 7am local time (1am BST), according to Wisnu Wardana, a spokesman for the sea transportation directorate general.