Man due in London court after shooting of black equal rights activist

Sasha Johnson (PA Video/PA)
Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 10:10
Catherine Wylie, PA

A man is to appear in court charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.

The 27-year-old Oxford graduate remains in a critical condition in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday.

People gathered at a vigil for equal rights activist Sasha Johnson at the bandstand in Ruskin Park, Camberwell, south London (PA)

Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Wednesday, five males were arrested in connection with the incident and, on Friday, four of them were released on bail until a date in late June.

Mother-of-two Ms Johnson was at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road, Peckham, when four men in dark clothing burst in and shots were fired.

