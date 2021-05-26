Five arrested over shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.

The 27-year-old Oxford graduate is fighting for her life in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers detained three teenagers and two older men on suspicion of other offences, before they were all also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and drug dealing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police then raided an address in Peckham where they arrested three men – aged 18, 19 and 28 – on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A fifth man, aged 25, was arrested later that evening following a car chase, also in Peckham, on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.

All five have also since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police forensic officers search a street in Peckham, southeast London, close to where black equal rights activist and mother Sasha Johnson was shot in the head during the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

Mother-of-two Ms Johnson was at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men in dark clothing burst in and shots were fired.

A man aged in his 20s suffered a “superficial” knife injury as the violence erupted, but he was not seriously hurt.