Multiple deaths reported after shooting at California railyard

The shooting took place at a light rail facility next door to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a motorway from the airport
This photo provided by KGO-TV/ABC7, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a rail yard and that the suspect is dead. (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)
Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 17:22
There are multiple fatalities and injuries after a shooting at a railyard in California and the suspect is dead, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Russell Davis said he could not specify the number of deaths and injuries in the incident in San Jose.

He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employees.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility next door to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a motorway from the airport.

The facility is a transit control centre that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

Special agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

