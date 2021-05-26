Three arrested over Italian cable car crash

The cable car line went back into service on April 26 after a wintertime coronavirus-linked shutdown.
Three arrested over Italian cable car crash
Rescuers at the wreckage of the cable car (Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Piemontese/AP)
Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 09:53
Associated Press

Police in northern Italy arrested three people on Wednesday over the cable car disaster that killed 14 people.

The arrests came after an investigation showed a clamp, intentionally placed on the brake as a patchwork repair, prevented the brake from engaging after the lead cable snapped.

Alberto Cicognani from the carabinieri told Sky TG24 that at least one of the three people questioned overnight admitted to what happened.

He said the fork-shaped clamp had been placed on the brake specifically to prevent it from engaging, because it was braking spontaneously and preventing the funicular from working.

The wreckage of the cable car (Italian Police/AP)

The clamp was put on several weeks ago as a temporary fix to prevent further interruptions in the funicular service, Mr Cicognani said.

The cable car line went back into service on April 26 after a wintertime coronavirus-linked shutdown.

After the lead cable snapped Sunday, the cabin reeled back down the line until it pulled off entirely, crashed to the ground and rolled over down the mountainside until it came to rest against some trees.

Fourteen people were killed and the lone survivor, a five-year-old boy, remains in hospital.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak EU Astra Zeneca EU takes on AstraZeneca in court over vaccine deliveries
Australia Beach Landing Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails
India Cyclone Cyclone makes landfall amid India’s Covid surge
cablecarplace: international
Belarus Opposition

Belarusian leader defends flight ‘hijack’ to arrest journalist

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices