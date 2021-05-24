Rape-accused Irish priest's story like 'teenage boy's fantasy', UK court told

Retired cleric denies raping a woman in 1986 and said what happened was consensual
Rape-accused Irish priest's story like 'teenage boy's fantasy', UK court told

John Anthony Clohosey had told the court they kissed and cuddled, in what was the first sexual encounter of his life, but they did not have sex.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 17:21
Tom Wilkinson

The account of a sexual encounter put forward by a priest who is accused of rape was like a "strange, teenage boy's fantasy", a court heard.

Retired John Anthony Clohosey, 72, originally from Kilkenny, who presided over churches across north-east England, denies raping a woman in 1986 and said what happened was consensual.

He claims he visited her and after he asked her several times to have sex with him, she said "I agree" and left to go into her bedroom.

The Catholic priest had previously told Newcastle Crown Court he waited several minutes then followed her into her room, where she was partially dressed, on the bed.

Kissed and cuddled

Clohosey had told the court they kissed and cuddled, in what was the first sexual encounter of his life, but they did not have sex.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, told the jury: "How realistic you think this all is, is of course, a matter for you, but it really is a bizarre account."

In his closing speech, Mr Dodds added: "It is a strange, teenage boy's fantasy, but when you look at it, it doesn't bear scrutiny."

Jurors have heard his accuser, who cannot be identified, asked the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle for help to pay a legal bill and she grew angry when she was turned down, as the Catholic church had paid out money to victims of sexual abuse.

She said in an email that she herself had been abused by a serving priest years before, the court heard.

Told police she was raped

And she later told police she was raped in her own home by Clohosey, after he had asked her to have sex with him several times.

Robin Patton, defending, said Clohosey did not try to minimise what happened when he was interviewed about the allegation.

He told the jury: "He certainly shouldn't have done it.

"She certainly was vulnerable, she would have every reason to be cross with him at the time, on his own account.

"The question you have to ask yourself is, does this then become something that she could use for her own purposes?"

Mr Patton said the priest, whose last parish was in Crook, County Durham, and who now lives in Filey, North Yorkshire, was not "worldly-wise" about women.

He reminded the jury the defendant told them that priests do not claim to be perfect, adding: "This is what this case is about – weakness."

Read More

Irish-born priest denies rape but tells jury he wanted to 'make love' to accuser

More in this section

White House and Kremlin aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva White House and Kremlin aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva
Katie Jarvis court case Ex-EastEnders star to stand trial for assault and racially aggravated harassment
Lituania Belarus Opposition UK planes told to avoid Belarus airspace as more sanctions mooted after ‘hijack’
#courtsrape
Bank pumps 5bn into money markets

Shop owners spot one million dollar lottery scratchcard woman had thrown away

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices