Rape-accused Irish priest's story like 'teenage boy's fantasy', UK court told

The account of a sexual encounter put forward by a priest who is accused of rape was like a "strange, teenage boy's fantasy", a court heard.

Retired John Anthony Clohosey, 72, originally from Kilkenny, who presided over churches across north-east England, denies raping a woman in 1986 and said what happened was consensual.

He claims he visited her and after he asked her several times to have sex with him, she said "I agree" and left to go into her bedroom.

The Catholic priest had previously told Newcastle Crown Court he waited several minutes then followed her into her room, where she was partially dressed, on the bed.

Kissed and cuddled

Clohosey had told the court they kissed and cuddled, in what was the first sexual encounter of his life, but they did not have sex.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, told the jury: "How realistic you think this all is, is of course, a matter for you, but it really is a bizarre account."

In his closing speech, Mr Dodds added: "It is a strange, teenage boy's fantasy, but when you look at it, it doesn't bear scrutiny."

Jurors have heard his accuser, who cannot be identified, asked the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle for help to pay a legal bill and she grew angry when she was turned down, as the Catholic church had paid out money to victims of sexual abuse.

She said in an email that she herself had been abused by a serving priest years before, the court heard.

Told police she was raped

And she later told police she was raped in her own home by Clohosey, after he had asked her to have sex with him several times.

Robin Patton, defending, said Clohosey did not try to minimise what happened when he was interviewed about the allegation.

He told the jury: "He certainly shouldn't have done it.

"She certainly was vulnerable, she would have every reason to be cross with him at the time, on his own account.

"The question you have to ask yourself is, does this then become something that she could use for her own purposes?"

Mr Patton said the priest, whose last parish was in Crook, County Durham, and who now lives in Filey, North Yorkshire, was not "worldly-wise" about women.

He reminded the jury the defendant told them that priests do not claim to be perfect, adding: "This is what this case is about – weakness."