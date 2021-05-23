Equal rights activist, Sasha Johnson, in ‘critical condition' after shooting

A woman who is hailed as “a strong, powerful voice” in the black equal rights movement has been shot in the head, her colleagues have said.

Mother-of-three Sasha Johnson is in critical condition in hospital.

Officials from the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), an economic and political party that she works for, said her shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday and followed “numerous death threats”.

The Oxford graduate is a known figure in the Black Lives Matter movement and is described as “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community” by the TTIP.

In a statement, the TTIP said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

“She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition.

“The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking The Initiative Party’s executive leadership committee.”

The TTIP has asked people to “all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones”.

Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, is among those who went online to express “Solidarity Sasha Johnson”.

Ms Webbe said: “We were all out last year for Black Lives Matter.

“I only know her as an activist on these issues of Black Lives Matter.

“I support Black Lives Matter and therefore support what she was doing.

“As a member of Parliament I stand in full solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and I stand with her work in the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Ms Johnson works in activism and community support and got a first in social care at Oxford University.

Her page on the TTIP website states: “She has an immense passion for implementing change and justice and has been actively supporting the eradication of injustices in society by attending and leading protests.

“Although not everyone may agree with her methods, she is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in.

“She is also committed to feeding the homeless and has personally been involved in delivering food and groceries to families that are in need.”

Earlier the Metropolitan Police issued an appeal for witnesses in relation to a woman who is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said the woman, who is thought to be in her 20s, was found after officers were called to reports of gunshots in Consort Road in Peckham, south-east London, shortly before 3am.

Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command (Trident) are leading the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said: “We are all hoping that this young woman’s condition improves.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and urgent inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

“I would appeal to the residents of Consort Road and the surrounding area to check any doorbell or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity that may relate to this investigation.”

No arrests have yet been made.