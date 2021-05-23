Severe weather kills runners in China cross-country race

Rescuers in China say a number of people have died and others are missing in extreme weather during a mountain marathon cross-country race in the country’s northwest (Fan Peishen/Xinhua via AP)
Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 03:38
Associated Press Reporter

Twenty-one people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature.

Some went missing in the extreme weather around 1pm on Saturday, when the 60-mile race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province was halted.

The victims were found dead early on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

More than 700 rescuers were taking part in the operation, made difficult by low night-time temperatures and the area’s complex terrain and topography.

A total of 172 people joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe.

Some were treated for minor injuries and were stable, Xinhua said.

Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen held a news conference later on Sunday and profoundly apologised as the organizer of the event.

“We express deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured,” he added.

DR Congo residents flee after volcano erupts

