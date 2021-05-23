Singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin asked about suggested drug use

Damiano David from the Italian band said he did not take drugs and refuted the idea he was taking cocaine
Singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin asked about suggested drug use

Maneskin from Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 10:54
Alexander Britton, PA

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin has denied suggestions he was caught on camera taking drugs during the broadcast.

Damiano David from the Italian band said he did not take drugs and refuted the idea he was taking cocaine.

Maneskin took the top prize with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Gjon’s Tears’ song Tout l’Univers which came third.

When asked about the incident during a press conference, Damiano said: “Thomas (guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass … I don’t use drugs, please guys, do not say that.

“Don’t say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.”

Maneskin won the competition, which was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after the show was cancelled in 2020.

More in this section

Virus India Outbreak India battles fatal black fungus threat as coronavirus deaths approach 300,000
Skyscraper Slide Los Angeles skyscraper slide will not reopen
Croatia Tourism Croatia ready to welcome foreign tourists
eurovisionmaneskinplace: uk
Serbia Soccer

Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices