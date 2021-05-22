Firefighters tackle blaze at Polish mine

Firefighters tackle blaze at Polish mine
Clouds of smoke over Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Betchatow, central Poland (AP/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 14:53
AP Reporters

Firefighters in central Poland say 13 units are fighting a blaze on a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow.

The fire broke out at midday on Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant.

A spokesman for the firefighters in Lodz region, Jedrzej Pawlak, said there were no reports of casualties. He said the fire was brought under control but is not out yet.

The neighbouring power plant, which suffered an automated outage in a separate incident on Monday, was not affected.

The fire came a day after top European Union court ordered Poland to immediately halt operations at another lignite mine in Turow, on the Czech and German border, that belongs to the same state energy company PGE.

Coal makes up 65% of Poland’s energy sources, including 17% from lignite.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Nepal Everest Mountaineering guide claims at least 100 virus cases on Everest
One killed, four injured after stabbings in Amsterdam One killed, four injured after stabbings in Amsterdam
China Space Mars Mission China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet
mineplace: international
Israel Palestinians

Egyptian mediators hold talks to strengthen Israel-Hamas truce

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices