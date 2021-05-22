Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland to be barred from Germany amid Covid variant spread

From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from the UK Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland to be barred from Germany amid Covid variant spread

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (PA)

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 09:42
John Besley, PA

UK travellers will soon be barred from entering Germany after the their Public Health Institute designated the country as a virus variant area of concern.

From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.

Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as the household are travelling together.

Those with an urgent humanitarian reason such as an immediate family bereavement are also able to enter, however anyone entering the country from the UK must quarantine for two weeks on arrival, even if they test negative for the coronavirus.

People who are only transferring from one flight to another will still be allowed in, however they must remain in the airport transit area.

The move comes after Spain lifted travel restrictions on British visitors, with the country’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez saying Spain will be “delighted, extremely delighted” to receive British tourists again.

Spain is lifting its restrictions on travellers from the United Kingdom beginning on Monday.

Germany and Spain are both on the Government’s amber list, meaning travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days and take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.

More in this section

Biden Infrastructure Buttigieg US infrastructure deal in doubt after Republican rejection
Nepal Politics Nepal’s president dissolves parliament and announces fresh elections
China rocked by two separate earthquakes China rocked by two separate earthquakes
coronavirustravel#covid-19place: uk
China Space Mars Mission

China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices