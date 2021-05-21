Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on three rape charges

Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on three rape charges
Danny Masterson (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 21:17
Associated Press Reporter

A judge has said that actor Danny Masterson, famous for appearing in US sitcom That 70s Show, must stand trial on three counts of rape.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo made the determination in the fourth day of a preliminary hearing where the prosecution laid out its evidence.

That included dramatic and emotional testimony from three women who took the stand to say that Masterson raped them in 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court (Lucy Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP)

Masterson has denied the charges. His lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, said that Masterson had consensual sex with the women and he would prove his client’s innocence.

During the hearing, Mr Mesereau repeatedly challenged the women on discrepancies in their stories in the years since they said they were raped and suggested that the prosecution was tainted by anti-religious bias against the Church of Scientology.

Masterson is a prominent Scientologist, all three women are former Scientologists, and the church and its teachings came up constantly during testimony.

The 45-year-old actor has been free on bail since his June arrest.

He is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

More in this section

Belgium Manhunt Fugitive Belgian extremist soldier evades massive manhunt
Prime Minister's Questions Johnson calls for new international treaty on pandemic preparedness
Daunte Wright Officer Minnesota AG to prosecute police officer over shooting death of black man
mastersonplace: international
Albert Einstein 1921

Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation fetches 1.2 million dollars

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices