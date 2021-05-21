Man admits drink-driving on e-scooter

Man admits drink-driving on e-scooter

Unal Gokbulut arrives at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 17:32
Sam Russell, PA

A man has admitted drink-driving while riding an e-scooter in the UK. 

Unal Gokbulut was using the electric device when he was stopped and failed a roadside breath test near his home in Ipswich in the early hours of April 5, Suffolk Police said.

The 42-year-old appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he admitted drink-driving while using the electric scooter.

Speaking through a Turkish interpreter, he said: “It’s correct. I’ve taken alcohol. I accept.”

He denied a second charge of driving without insurance and was bailed to return to the court on June 1.

Presiding magistrate Robert Saunders imposed an interim driving ban on the defendant.

Suffolk Police said Gokbulut, of Hilton Road, provided a breath test sample of 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport and are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles.

It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement in the UK.

The only place they should be used is on private land.

However, the Government has begun trials of e-scooters in approved rental schemes.

