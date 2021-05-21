Doctors optimistic about health of Malian woman’s nine babies

Doctors optimistic about health of Malian woman’s nine babies
Doctors are pleased with the progress of the nonuplets in a Moroccan hospital (Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP)
Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 15:25
Associated Press reporters

A Malian woman’s nine premature babies are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilise their health.

Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to the nonuplets: five girls and four boys, earlier this month in Morocco after the Malian government flew her there for specialist care. The babies weighed between 1.1 pounds and 2.2 pounds at birth.

Reports show that only two other sets of nonuplets have been recorded since the 1970s, but the babies all died within days.

“It is a pride for all of Morocco,” said Youssef Alaoui, director of the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, where the newborns are being treated. “Now the challenge is to get these babies out in good health.”

One doctor said Ms Cisse’s nonuplets are stable but fragile.

“They are very immature babies. They have deficiencies in everything — at the level of the lungs, the head, the heart,” said Khalil Msaif, the clinic’s paediatric neonatologist.

But there’s also a quiet sense of optimism from staff on the babies’ future.

“Since the birth, we are in week three and the condition of the babies is stable. Most of the babies have had a good period without any problem. We hope that all will be well,” Msaif said.

More in this section

Pakistan Blast Islamist political party leader killed in Pakistan bomb blast
Duke of Sussex libel case Prince Harry reveals he turned to drink and drugs in the years after Diana’s death
Japan Olympics Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if Tokyo is in state of emergency, IOC chief says
nonupletsplace: international
Virus Outbreak Thailand Canine Detectors

Thailand calls in canine squad to sniff out covid

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices