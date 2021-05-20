Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

A Dutch court has ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euro (£4.32 million) in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for wrongful dismissal.

The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from the Nissan-Mitsubishi BV overturned and demanded 15 million euro (£11.68 million) in compensation.