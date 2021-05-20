Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary
Carlos Ghosn’s claims have been rejected by the Dutch court (David Parry/PA)
Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 12:16
Associated Press Reporter

A Dutch court has ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euro (£4.32 million) in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for wrongful dismissal.

The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from the Nissan-Mitsubishi BV overturned and demanded 15 million euro (£11.68 million) in compensation.

The court in Amsterdam rejected his claims, saying he did not have a contract with the company at the time.

