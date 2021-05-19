Record daily death toll in India but number of infections falls

Record daily death toll in India but number of infections falls
Workers unload fruits at a market during the relaxation hours of a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, India (Aljaz Rahi/AP)
Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 09:40
Associated Press Reporter

India has set another record for daily Covid-19 fatalities even as infections dipped further.

The country’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 283,248.

India also confirmed 267,334 new infections, as daily cases dropped below 300,000 for the third consecutive day.

Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.

An Indian woman is administered a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India’s version of the AstraZeneca vaccine as others wait their turn in Bengaluru, India (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Even as India’s overall cases have shown signs of slight decrease, deaths have continued to rise and hospitals are still swamped by patients.

Over the last month, India’s Covid-19 fatalities have jumped sixfold.

India’s vaccination drive is also faltering just at the time when it is needed the most.

The number of daily vaccine doses has fallen by about half over the last six weeks, from a high of four million a day on April 2 to around daily two million or fewer this week.

India has the second-highest caseload after the US with more than 25 million confirmed infections.

coronavirusindiaplace: international
Virus Outbreak France Reopens

French cafes reopen their terraces as coronavirus restrictions ease

READ NOW

