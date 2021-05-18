Man dies in shark attack on Australia’s east coast

The man, aged in his 50s, had been surfing off Forster, 137 miles north of Sydney, when he was attacked late in the morning, a police statement said
Man dies in shark attack on Australia’s east coast

The attack occurred in Forster, 137 miles north of Sydney.

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 07:28
Associated Press Reporter

A surfer has been killed by a shark on Tuesday off the Australian east coast.

The man, aged in his 50s, had been surfing off Forster, 137 miles north of Sydney, when he was attacked late in the morning, a police statement said.

Onlookers pulled the man from the water suffering critical injuries to his upper right thigh, police said.

The Ambulance Service said the man could not be resuscitated despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene.

Forster’s beaches have been closed.

Police said they were working with government authorities to identify the species of shark.

Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch president Brian Wilcox said a drone search after the attack had spotted two sharks in the area.

“It’s pretty unprecedented. I can’t recall ever having a shark attack in this area,” Mr Wilcox told Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We’ll… do drone missions for the next couple of days, within the Tuncurry Beach area, just to make sure there are no sharks hanging around,” Mr Wilcox added, referring to the beach where the surfer was attacked.

The man’s name has not been released.

It was the first fatal shark attack in Australia since November when a 55-year-old surfer was mauled near the north-west town of Broome.

Read More

Pfizer jab can be stored in fridge for up to a month – EU medicines regulator

More in this section

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Pfizer jab can be stored in fridge for up to a month – EU medicines regulator
Israel Palestinians Biden expresses support for Israel-Gaza ceasefire in call to Netanyahu
Mary Bastholm search Police find ‘possible evidence’ of missing teenager linked to Fred West
sharkaustralia
Man dies in shark attack on Australia’s east coast

Endangered red wolves born at US zoo

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices