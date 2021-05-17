Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses

Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses
US President Joe Biden (AP/Evan Vucci)
Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 17:49
Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden will announce that the US will share an additional 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said.

The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.

It comes on top of the Biden administration’s prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorised for use in the US, by the end of June.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki (AP/Evan Vucci)

The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Biden administration has yet to announce how the vaccines will be shared or which countries will receive them.

To date, the US has shared about 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and Mexico.

More in this section

Johnson & Johnson cuts vaccine deliveries to EU by half this week - EU source Johnson & Johnson cuts vaccine deliveries to EU by half this week - EU source
Myanmar Elections Election watchdog says no credible proof of Myanmar election fraud
Donald Trump Donald Trump to speak at North Carolina Republican Party convention in June
coronavirusplace: international
Supreme Court

US Supreme Court to consider rollback of abortion rights

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices