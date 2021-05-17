Matt Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

Matt Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
Matt Gaetz denies any wrongdoing (AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 16:23
Michael Balsamo and Mike Schneider, Associated Press

A politician who emerged as a central figure in the US Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation into representative Matt Gaetz has pleaded guilty to six federal charges and agreed to co-operate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.

Joel Greenberg, a long-time associate of Mr Gaetz, appeared in federal court in Orlando. He pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor, and he admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Mr Gaetz was not mentioned in the plea agreement or during the court hearing. But Greenberg’s co-operation – as a key figure in the investigation and a close ally of Mr Gaetz – may escalate the potential legal and political liability that the congressman is facing.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Mr Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

Investigators have also been looking at whether Mr Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women. They are also scrutinising Mr Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Mr Gaetz sponsored.

Mr Gaetz has denied the allegations and any accusation of wrongdoing and has said repeatedly he will not resign from Congress.

A spokesman for the congressman has said Mr Gaetz “never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex”.

More in this section

Myanmar Elections Election watchdog says no credible proof of Myanmar election fraud
Donald Trump Donald Trump to speak at North Carolina Republican Party convention in June
Sarah Everard death Sarah Everard: UK Police checking officers and staff accessed files legitimately
gaetzplace: international
Supreme Court

US Supreme Court to consider rollback of abortion rights

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices