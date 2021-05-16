Major incident declared after suspected gas explosion destroys homes in England

Lancashire Fire said on Twitter that 10 units were called to a row of homes on Mallowdale Avenue in Heyshame around 2.30am on Sunday
Major incident declared after suspected gas explosion destroys homes in England

A gas explosion has rocked a residential area in Heysham, Lancashire, with reports up to three homes have been destroyed (PA)

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 07:30
Trevor Marshallsea, PA

A major incident has been declared after a gas explosion reportedly destroyed up to three terraced houses in England. 

Lancashire Fire said on Twitter that 10 units were called to a row of homes on Mallowdale Avenue in Heyshame around 2.30am on Sunday and that firefighters were searching a collapsed property.

“A major incident has been declared after we (were) called to terraced houses on Mallowdale Avenue. It has been reported that there has been an explosion at a property and firefighters are searching the collapsed property,” Lancashire Fire said.

No information on any casualties was immediately available, but several residents of the area tweeted that up to three houses had collapsed and that emergency services sirens had been heard near the scene for a prolonged time.

Lancashire Police said a safety cordon had been put in place and nearby residents had been evacuated in the town some 25 miles north-east of Blackpool.

“We are asking people to please avoid the entire area while we deal with this ongoing incident,” the force said.

The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had also sent units to the scene, with a priority to “ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible”.

Electricity North West tweeted that it had paused electricity supplies to the area for safety reasons while the blast was being investigated.

Read More

Israel says it targeted home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader in airstrike

More in this section

Israel Palestinians Israel says it targeted home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader in airstrike
Tesla Crash Autopilot Crash victim had posted videos on social media of him in Tesla on autopilot
Israel Palestinians Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building that housed media offices
heyshamplace: ukplace: north west
US Israel Palestinians Los Angeles

Protesters take to streets across US in support of Palestinians

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices