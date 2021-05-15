Israeli forces demolish media building in Gaza

A building housing international journalists has been demolished in an airstrike by Israeli forces.

The Al Jalaa building, which houses Al Jazeera, Associated Press journalists and a number of other offices and apartments was targeted this Saturday.

The building was hit at least four missiles from Israel Defense Forces, according to an Al Jazeera producer.

VIDEO: IDF airstrike destroys the Al-Jalaa building in Gaza, used as the offices of AP and Al-Jazeera. pic.twitter.com/I1HCr3Ld5k — Conflict News (@Conflicts) May 15, 2021

The airstrike came approximately an hour after Israeli forces called the building's owner, warning of the attack and advising all to evacuate the premises.

The owner asked the Israeli office to give the media time to evacuate their equipment from the building, however this request was denied.

More to follow