Israeli forces demolish media building in Gaza

The Al Jalaa building, which houses Al Jazeera, Associated Press journalists and a number of other offices and apartments was targeted on Saturday.
The Al Jalaa building, which houses Al Jazeera, Associated Press journalists and a number of other offices and apartments has been hit in an airstrike Picture: RUPTLY

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 13:29
Nicole Glennon

A building housing international journalists has been demolished in an airstrike by Israeli forces.

The Al Jalaa building, which houses Al Jazeera, Associated Press journalists and a number of other offices and apartments was targeted this Saturday.

The building was hit at least four missiles from Israel Defense Forces, according to an Al Jazeera producer.

The airstrike came approximately an hour after Israeli forces called the building's owner, warning of the attack and advising all to evacuate the premises.

The owner asked the Israeli office to give the media time to evacuate their equipment from the building, however this request was denied.

More to follow

