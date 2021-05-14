18 Asiatic elephants killed in suspected lightning strike

18 Asiatic elephants killed in suspected lightning strike
The elephants were found dead in the protected Kondali forest reserve in north eastern Assam state (KK Productions/AP)
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 08:17
Wasbir Hussain, AP

Lightning is believed to have killed a herd of 18 wild Asiatic elephants in remote north-eastern India, a forest official said.

The elephants, including five calves, were found dead during rains in the protected Kondali forest reserve, wildlife official Jayanta Goswami said.

The forest guard reached the remote area on Thursday and found 14 elephants dead on top of a hill and four at the bottom.

Preliminary reports by veterinarians said the elephants were struck by lightning, but tests are being carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The reserve is in Assam state’s Nagaon district, 95 miles east of Gauhati, the state capital.

Assam is home to an estimated 6,000 or more wild Asiatic elephants who constantly come out of the forests in search of food.

Conservationists have urged the government to prevent encroachment of people and to establish free corridors for the elephants to move between forests safely.

In recent years, wild elephants have entered villages, destroyed crops and even killed people.

More in this section

Israel Palestinians Israel troops mobilise along Gaza frontier as violence continues
Biden Biden hails ‘great day for America’ as mask-wearing guidance eased
New US guidelines mean fully vaccinated people no longer required to wear mask New US guidelines mean fully vaccinated people no longer required to wear mask
elephantsplace: international
Israel Palestinians

Israeli artillery pounds Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 1
  • 6
  • 14
  • 19
  • 31
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices