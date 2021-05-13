New US guidelines mean fully vaccinated people no longer required to wear mask

The White House has welcomed today's news from the CDC.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have eased their guidelines on wearing masks for people who are fully vaccinated. Picture: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 20:34
Michelle McGlynn

Under new guidelines in the US, those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidelines today stating that anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or standing six feet apart.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," the CDC said in a statement today.

"We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.

"Based on the continuing downwards trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines, and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."

Those who have been fully vaccinated will still have to wear masks and physically distance where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations. This includes local business and workplace guidelines.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after getting a single-dose vaccine.

The White House welcomed today's news saying: "We've gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line."

Judge postpones trial for three ex-police officers charged over Floyd death

Judge postpones trial for three ex-police officers charged over Floyd death

