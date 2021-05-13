In Pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid

In Pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid
A Palestinian youth performs a back flip at the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem as people gather for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 15:36
Associated Press Reporter

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

Celebrations were restricted for a second year as the Covid-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations.

A clown sprays children with foam as Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Muslim women with their hands painted with traditional henna pray at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Muslim men wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Muslim boys hold balloons at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer on a street in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Muslims wearing protective masks pray outside the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the ground in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Muslims praying at a mosque in Peshawar (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

More in this section

Brexit UK Home Office launches EU settlement scheme campaign as deadline approaches
Royal visit to Africa - Day Three Harry: I want to break the cycle of pain and suffering for my own children
Israel Palestinians Hamas and Israel trade rockets and air strikes as violence spreads
eidgalleryplace: international
China Tech Antitrust

Alibaba records first quarterly operating loss since IPO

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 1
  • 6
  • 14
  • 19
  • 31
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices