UK royals request doctored image of Queen be removed from 'Trump train' bus

Buckingham Palace has requested that an image of Queen Elizabeth wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and a conspiracy their emblem brooch be removed from a bus promoting former US President Donald Trump.

The bus was seen at a rally held by Republican politicians in Florida last week.

The doctored image on the side of the bus shows Queen Elizabeth in red attire displaying Mr Trump’s campaign slogan on her hat.

It also shows her wearing a ‘Q’ brooch - a letter and symbol synonymous with the far-right QAnon online conspiracy theory that a group of satan-worshipping paedophiles plotted against the former Mr Trump during his time in office, and that he is still in fact the current US President.

Buckingham Palace reportedly told Buzzfeed News that they were aware of the Queen’s likeness being used on the bus and that “representations” asking for its removal had been made.

The bus itself is not connected officially with Donald Trump but rather is owned by a diehard Trump supporter.

Other images on the bus show other members of the Trump family, and Donald Trump’s former Vice-President, Mike Pence.

The bus has been travelling to various locations in the US over the last year in support of an announcement that Donald Trump will supposedly enter the 2024 US Presidential race.

Officials, Donald Trump has not yet announced such a move.

However, Mr Trump has made several public appearances in recent weeks in which he continued to push the false claim that the 2020 election results were incorrect and that victory in the race was stolen from him.