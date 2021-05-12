Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square (FDNY via AP)
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 20:02
Michael R Sisak, Associated Press

A man suspected of shooting three people in New York’s Times Square, including a four-year-old girl, has been arrested in Florida, according to a law enforcement official.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, the official said, four days after the shooting on Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World”.

Muhammad was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the Bradford County, Florida sheriff’s office. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Muhammad is suspected of wounding three people with stray bullets during a dispute in Times Square at about 5pm on Saturday.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

Police released videos and photos of Muhammad and asked the public for help tracking him down. His family made a public plea for him to turn himself in.

