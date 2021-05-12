Republicans move against Trump critic Liz Cheney

Republicans move against Trump critic Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 14:47
Alan Fram and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have ousted Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s number three Republican leader, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former president Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the January 6 Capitol attack.

Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes, Republican legislators used a voice vote to remove Wyoming Representative Ms Cheney from the party’s number three House position, a jarring turnabout to what has been her fast-rising career within the party.

She was Congress’s highest-ranking Republican woman and is a daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, and her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Mr Trump can be career-threatening.

I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office

Liz Cheney

Ms Cheney has refused to stop repudiating Mr Trump and defiantly signalled after the meeting that she intended to use her overthrow to try pointing the party away from the former president.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she told reporters.

Ms Cheney’s replacement was widely expected to be New York Representative Elise Stefanik, who entered the House in 2015 at the age of 30, then the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Ms Stefanik owns a more moderate voting record than Ms Cheney but has evolved into a vigorous Trump defender who has echoed some of his unfounded claims about widespread election cheating.

Latest

