Republicans move against Trump critic Liz Cheney

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have ousted Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s number three Republican leader, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former president Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the January 6 Capitol attack.

Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes, Republican legislators used a voice vote to remove Wyoming Representative Ms Cheney from the party’s number three House position, a jarring turnabout to what has been her fast-rising career within the party.