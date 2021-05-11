Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah asks world leaders to end ‘killing of innocent people’

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah asks world leaders to end ‘killing of innocent people’
Mohamed Salah (Peter Powell/PA)
Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 22:24
PA Reporter

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has called on Boris Johnson and other world leaders to end the “killing of innocent people” amid continued unrest between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Egyptian footballer said “enough is enough” in a post on Twitter in which he mentioned the British Prime Minister’s official account, although he did not reveal what it was in reference to.

It comes after at least 30 people have died following weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, which has led to calls for a de-escalation on all sides from the international community.

The Liverpool forward tweeted: “I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately.

“Enough is enough.”

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is among those to have called for an end to ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza, urging for an “end to targeting of civilian populations” on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Irish Government has been told it should use its position at the UN Security Council to demand a halt to forced resettlements of Palestinian people in Jerusalem.

Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, ambassador from the Mission of the State of Palestine, was before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee today to discuss the ongoing violence and said that Ireland should use its position on the UN Security Council in the same manner that New Zealand did in 2016 when it pushed for a resolution condemning the building of Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands.

She said that New Zealand had passed its resolution when the outgoing Biden administration declined to use its veto.

Ireland urged to use UN Security Council role to intervene in Palestine-Israel conflict

